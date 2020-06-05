Anonymous Fresno Police officer’s act of kindness goes viral

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A Facebook post about a Fresno Police officer went viral online for spreading some positivity with a simple act of kindness.

Rodney Horton shared his experience getting breakfast at the McDonald’s on Fresno’s Abby and Divisadero. He said there was a slight hold up after pulling up in the drive-thru behind two police vehicles.

“The last patrol car was taking a little bit longer than normal,” he said, but realized it was for a good reason. “I went to pay for my meal and the cashier informed me the officer had paid for my meal.”

Horton was touched, and looking to pay it forward, told the cashier he’d get the next car’s meal, “and [the cashier] informed me he had taken care of all the other vehicles.”

He estimated the line had seven or eight cars and said the anonymous officer drove off before anyone could say thanks. So Horton took to Facebook to share the act of kindness in a post which was shared nearly 1,500 times by Thursday night.

The Fresno Police Department said it is unlikely that the officer or officers involved will be identified as that it defeats the purpose of what they were trying to do. The department added that the public frequently does the same for them – and it feels good to be able to give back.

Horton said the gesture brought a feeling of unity in a time many are feeling dived.

“It’s just interesting to see this city show the rest of the country how it’s done, how we converse with each other, how we take care of each other, and how we show kindness to one another,” he said.

