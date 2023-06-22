MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An anonymous $9 million donation to UC Merced will help Merced-area students for generations to come, officials promise.

The Gateway Scholarship Program, UC Merced’s longstanding student-support initiative focused on empowering young people from the San Joaquin Valley, has received a significant boost in funds thanks to the anonymous donation.

School officials say the $9 million gift will establish the Gateway Scholarship Endowment Fund, to provide scholarships to at least 36 incoming UC Merced first-year students every year.

The Gateway Scholars Program has enabled countless students from Merced to pursue their personal, professional, and academic goals, and now, with the establishment of the Gateway Scholarship Endowed Fund, future scholars wishing to remain in the San Joaquin Valley for their college education will have access to resources that help them thrive. Juan Sánchez Muñoz, UC Merced Chancellor

The goal of the scholarship fund is to increase higher-education access and opportunities for students from the region, with preference given to individuals graduating from a high school in Merced, according to officials.