FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The annual Women in Welding competition was held on Monday at the Career Education Charter High School in Fresno.

Twenty young women between the ages of 14 to 18 competed for one of four $1,000 scholarships.

They are given a schematic to follow and are judged on their welds.

“These young ladies, if you speak to any of their welding instructors they’ll tell you that they are in the forefront of their classes and that they are pushing the guys to get better. They’re as sharp and skilled as anybody that comes into the shop,” said Jacob Cavazos, an instructor.

In addition to the scholarship prizes, the competitors were also given welding equipment and accessories from the competition sponsors.