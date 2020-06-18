Annual Madera District Fair canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Madera District Fair’s Board of Directors of the voted unanimously Wednesday to cancel the 2020 Madera Fair.

Fair officials say that the fair falls under Stage 4 in the state’s reopening plan, in which events will not be allowed until a vaccine or therapy for the treatment of COVID-19 has been developed.

“We know that many in our community will be upset by this decision and they have every right to be,” said CEO Tom Mitchell. “However, the directives from State and Local officials are clear.”

