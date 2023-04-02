FRESNO Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Members of the community and across the country celebrated the final day of the 44th annual Danzantes Unidos Festival (DUF) at Sunnyside Highschool Saturday.

The three-day festival highlights Mexican culture through dance and music while reconnecting dancers from across the United States and Mexico.

As a resident of Clovis, President of Danzantes Unidos Raul Gonzalez-Ybanez said he was eager to see the community participate in the festival.

“Danzantes Unidos never fails to remind me why it is important to continue educating and sharing our knowledge of dance and culture with different communities to keep our traditions alive,” said Gonzalez-Ybanez.

Over 50 dance workshops consisting of over 1,000 dancers of all ages and skill levels learned the dances, music, and history of their selected region from renowned teachers.

Some organizers say these events are crucial to keeping the culture and tradition alive.

“Some kids they’ve never been to Mexico, but Mexico is born in their hearts, and you can see in their eyes they love what they do. After COVID we need this,” said Blanca Araceli Soto, organizer and voice actress for “Coco.”

Over 400 hundred performers from more than 20 groups from across the U.S. showcased their choreographies and talents at one of DUF’s Showcase Concerts that took place in local theaters. In addition to the concerts, concluding the event DUF participants performed what they learned in front of friends, family, and the community.

Since our organization’s founding, it has always been important for us to provide a space for our community to showcase their cultural artistic expressions and exchange ideologies… We feel humbled that Danzantes Unidos continues to convene and empower the Mexican folk dance community year after year. Executive Director of Danzantes Unidos Maria Luisa Colmenarez

The event had an amazing turnout, so much so that organizers were willing to switch venues if their current ones got too packed. Anyone looking for more information or interested in participating in DUF can visit their official website.