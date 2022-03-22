FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – The Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools is hosting its 36th annual Central Valley Teen Parent Conference on Wednesday.

The event is aimed at providing teen mothers and fathers with important information about parenting.

Kayla Wilson, a program specialist with the student intervention and prevention department, says the conference is important to help these teens connect with the resources they need.

While Wilson says the number of teenage pregnancies has dropped since the 1990s, there has also been a decrease in the funding of resources for teen parents in schools across the country.

“A lot of teen parents that normally would have to high schools that provided child care centers and resources for teens and their children, a lot of that funding is gone,” explained Wilson. “So a lot of kids are in continuation schools or charter schools and may not be aware of all the programs in the community that are able to support them.”

Wilson says the conference not only serves as a chance for teen parents to get access to valuable information, but it also gives them an opportunity to be around other teens who are navigating their own pregnancies.

“We just want to make sure they know that we support them, we do believe they can go to college, we do believe they can be successful in their education path and in their parenting,” said Wilson.

The conference will be held virtually over Zoom from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22.

You can register for the event by clicking here.