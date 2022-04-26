FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It was an active afternoon at Logan Park for the Pedal Junkie’s Smack in da Middle event.

It’s been two years since the group has been able to host the bike polo tournament because of COVID-19, but they’re excited to be back in full swing.

Bike polo is similar to traditional polo, except bicycles are used instead of horses.

At Saturday’s event, there were 24 teams competing 3-on-3. Organizers say it’s a good way to meet people with similar interests.

“It’s awesome, you know it’s fun and competitive. It’s a lot of agility, a lot of speed. But yeah, it does take a lot of skill but everyone started at the same place. But this is a tournament to show you the caliber people have reached,” explained organizer Sara Gonzalez.

This is the first year the group “pedal junkies” hosted the event at Logan Park Organizers say they’re working on finding a more permanent location year-round.