FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Department of Social Services held its annual Adoption Day event on Friday to celebrate the adoption of numerous youth into permanent homes.

This year’s Adoption Day celebrates the formal finalization of 40 adoptions into 29 families.

The event also celebrates the many caregivers, resource families, agencies, and organizations that provide support, and of course, the families who open their homes and hearts to youth in need in Fresno County.

According to the Fresno County Department of Social Services, more than 2,600 youth from newborn to 21 years old are in the foster care system. The need for permanent families and foster homes is constant. Teens, sibling sets, and special needs youth are the ones in need of permanent homes the most.