Animal trapped in a car? This is what the DA’s office says you should do

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – With extreme heat expected in the Central Valley, Fresno County DA’s Office warns that anyone who leaves pets in a car in the heat could face animal cruelty charges.

Anyone found guilty of animal cruelty charges could end up with a fine, a ban on animal ownership, or even prison time.

If you see an animal left in a vehicle, the District Attorney’s Office says the best course of action is to contact local law enforcement, the fire department, or animal control.

Additionally, if there any businesses nearby, asking them to make an announcement about the animal trapped in the vehicle.

