FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Valley Animal Center and other local shelters will be hosting a Super Adoption Event as part of their efforts to Clear the Shelters.

This year, the nonprofit no-kill shelter is maximizing the adoption efforts with the nationwide program Clear the Shelters which runs for a month to encourage pet adoptions from all the U.S. shelters.

“By adopting one pet, you are not only saving the life of that pet. You’re also saving the life of the next pet who enters the shelter.” Ruben Cantu, Valley Animal Center Animal Care Adoption Supervisor

A local Clear the Shelters event will the place on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2022, at the Valley Animal Center located at 3934 N. Hayston Ave in Fresno, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Some participating shelters will have reduced adoption fees as well.