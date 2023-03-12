FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With another atmospheric river on the way, Fresno County is preparing for more possible flooding while also providing shelter for people and animals who have been evacuated.

Fresno County is spreading the word ahead of the next big storm if more flooding occurs, that they are ready to provide a safe place for livestock and their owners at the Fresno Fair Grounds.

“If you bring your livestock in and your a livestock owner or caretaker you can actually stay here on the property so you can .. Care for the animals, yourself,” said Amy Dobrinin Animal Service Manager of the Evacuation center.

The county has partnered with the Department of Social Services to set up 18 trailers next to the stables so owners can take refuge from the storm alongside their animals.

“It’s better for the livestock if they have their own handlers their calmer their less stressed,” Dobrinin continued.

Each animal is tagged with a number to identify the animal to each owner.

Dobrinin says the county came up with this idea after the Creek Fire in 2020 displaced hundreds of people and animals.

“We are in such a better place than where we were we did it with the creek fire but were doing it much better and we are ready for the next event,” Dobrinin said.

The shelter has been open since Friday.

For more information on the evacuation center, you can visit the Fresno County website.