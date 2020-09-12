Animal and livestock evacuation centers in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Madera County Sheriff’s Office shared animal evauction centers for animals and livestock.
Animal Services:
Small Animals: Oakhurst Community Center, located at 39800 Road 425B in Oakhurst
Large Animals: Producer’s Livestock Facility, located at Madera County Farm Bureau 1102 S. Pine Street in Madera
Central California Animal Disaster: 888-402-2239
The Red Cross is assisting those impacted by the California Wildfires. You can help. Click this link to donate online: https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/ksee24-pub.html/