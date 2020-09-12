Animal and livestock evacuation centers in Madera County

Photo: Sierra National Forest
Convoy of trailers headed up to Creek Fire to gather up cattle inside the fire line.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Madera County Sheriff’s Office shared animal evauction centers for animals and livestock.

Animal Services:

Small Animals: Oakhurst Community Center, located at 39800 Road 425B in Oakhurst

Large Animals: Producer’s Livestock Facility, located at Madera County Farm Bureau 1102 S. Pine Street in Madera

Central California Animal Disaster: 888-402-2239

