TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff’s Office AG Crimes Detectives were called to investigate a possible animal abuse case.

On Tuesday sheriffs responded to a call in the 25300 Block of Avenue 220 in Lindsay regarding possible abuse of animals.

Authorities say when they arrived Detectives found 48 horses, 13 cows, and dozens of dogs and puppies in need of care on two different parcels of land.

AG Detectives worked in partnership with Tulare County Animal Control, and personnel from Pacific Crest Veterinary Clinic.

After a thorough review of the animals, a majority of the horses and cattle were determined to be malnourished and in need of urgent care, officials say.

Additionally, two horses were found dead and one cow had to be euthanized on-site.

While investigating, Detectives identified 51-year-old Cesar Flores of Lindsay as the owner of the properties and animals.

Flores was arrested for at least 40 counts of animal cruelty and neglect, according to deputies.

The remaining animals have been accounted for and will receive medical care, according to Animal Control and Veterinary Services.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sergeant Dan Balderas or Detective Ryan Pugh at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218, or anonymously through our TipNow Program at (559) 725-4194 or tcso@tipnow.com.