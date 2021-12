FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Art Museum will be showcasing the works of Andy Warhol next year.

In a post on the museum’s website, the exhibition will be between Feb. 5 and June 26, 2022. It will feature both portfolios and individual prints by Warhol, starting with his works from the mid-1960s.

The Fresno Art Museum says the exhibition was made possible through the Bank of America Art in our Communities program.