FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KPGE) – Andy Levine has taken an early lead in the Fresno Unified School District’s special election to fill the vacant Area 5 board position.

Levine is one of the four candidates looking to fill the seat vacated by Carol Mills, who died last year.

Mills had served for 17 years on the board before passing away after complications from ALS.

Whoever wins the special election will hold the seat until the end of 2024.

As the vote count continues, Levine is currently in the lead with 1,693 votes, which is around 55% of the total votes. Daniel Renteria sits in second place, with Russ Allen in third, and Andrew Fabela following closely behind in fourth place.

