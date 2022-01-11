Andreas Borgeas will not seek re-election to state senate

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – State Senator Andreas Borgeas will not seek re-election to that office in the election later this year.

In a post on Twitter, Andreas Borgeas did not explain the reason for his decision but said that serving has been an honor and privilege.

I look forward to remaining politically engaged and keeping up the good fight for our community in a future capacity.

Borgeas has represented California State Senate District 8 following the election on Nov. 6, 2018. The next election to that office is set for later this year.

Andreas Borgeas was one of the names suggested to represent the Central Valley on Capitol Hill following the resignation of Devin Nunes from California’s 22nd Congressional District. Borgeas also bowed out of that race citing Congressman Tom McClintock’s decision to run in the 5th Congressional District as the reason to suspend his exploratory committee.

Borgeas is yet to publicly announce what his next role will be.

