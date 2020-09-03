Andrea Kelly announced as keynote speaker for Marjaree Mason Center’s annual Top Ten awards ceremony

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Andrea “Drea” Kelly, a well-known dancer, choreographer, entrepreneur, actress, motivational speaker and reality TV star, is slated to be the keynote speaker for Marjaree Mason Center’s 37th Annual Top Ten Professional Women and Leading Business Awards.

Drea will speak at the event, which has gone virtual this year, on Oct. 20, from noon to 1 p.m., with the pre-show beginning at 11:45 a.m.

“We are thrilled for Drea Kelly to speak for this year’s Top Ten event,” said Nicole Linder, Marjaree Mason Center’s Executive Director. “Drea’s story reminds us that domestic violence knows no boundaries. However, with proper resources, safety and healing, anyone can overcome their trauma to experience a life free of violence.”

Drea transformed her personal experiences of marital abuse and heartache into a relentless crusade of being “a voice for the voiceless,” said Charity Susnick, Director of Development and Communication. Not allowing the power and fame of ex-husband R. Kelly to stop her, she promotes domestic violence awareness and shares her testimony through her advocacy and motivational speaking.

Before her marriage with R. Kelly, Drea gained notoriety as a principal dancer and choreographer, where she worked with celebrities that could be seen in music videos, award shows, and national and international tours.

The Top Ten event pays tribute to 10 women who have served as role models and given back to their communities, all while making strides in their professions, Linder said. One business is also honored for its support of women and women’s issues.

The event is held annually in October during Domestic Violence Awareness Month to help raise community issues.

Event registration may be made online by visiting www.mmcenter.org. There is no charge for the virtual event, but donations to support the programs and services of Marjaree Mason Center are encouraged.

