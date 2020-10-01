The winner of the 2020 Granville Home of Hope is…

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The winner of the 2021 Granville Home of Hope fundraiser was announced live on KSEE24 Wednesday.

Ticket number 0898, belonging to Dr. Paul Ky, was selected as the winner of the 1,962 square-foot, 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath Canvas 10 Plan house. It’s located in Granville’s Canvas Collection gated neighborhood at Belterra near Shields and Fowler avenues.

Granville Homes says its fundraiser has generated more than $5.8 million for community-based organizations since 2006. All the profits from this year’s fundraiser go to benefit 10 local organizations.

You can see the full Granville Home of Hope drawing show in the video player below.

