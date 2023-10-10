FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Youth Orchestras of Fresno is holding an International Cello Festival at Fresno State later this month.

The festival is free and will take place on Oct. 12 – 15.

Organizers say the event is perfect for young people looking to hone their skills or wanting to play with top cellists from around the world. Cellists can participate in master classes, workshops, cello ensembles and concerto competitions.

To sign up for the advanced cello ensemble, master class program or the young cellists’ program, click on the Youth of Orchestras website.

Cello concerts will be held on Oct. 13, at 7:30 p.m. and on Oct. 15, at 3:00 p.m.

Organizers describe the Youth of Orchestras as a Fresno institution since 1950, cultivating musical excellence and a spirit among young musicians throughout the Central Valley.