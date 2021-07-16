An amusement park coming to Fresno? How soon it could happen

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Fresnans could soon be saying goodbye to long road trips to theme parks around the state, as the city is close to securing a deal with a popular amusement park.

Although no one could confirm if Six Flags will indeed be coming to Fresno, City Council President Luis Chavez says the project will be one step closer to make Fresno an entertainment hub.

“It’s a major theme park that’s very familiar with the state of California. It will be an indoor water park, hotels, retail. There were conversations of outlets also being around the area as well,” says Chavez.

The $3 million investment could bring upwards of 3,000 jobs during its first phase, and up to 18,000 jobs down the line. Chavez says a developer associated with the Six Flags theme park company, Robert Sonnenblick, has been touring the city and identifying locations.

“What I can tell you is they want that proximity to highway 99, 41, 168. And the City of Fresno has that, along with the infrastructure that we need. We know that we have the sewer, we have the water, and the long-term sustainability to really support an operation like that in the future.”

Chavez says councilmembers have met with developers at least six times recently.

“Very fruitful conversations, there’s already been some offers on the table.”

“We’re centrally located, we have over 300 days of sunshine a year, and that’s something that’s very marketable for Fresno, and then the workforce.”

Chavez is optimistic about the deal, especially considering land prices in the city compared to more expensive options in southern California or the Bay Area.

The city council president says they anticipate a decision within the next three to four months. Once it is set in stone, the amusement park could be completed in 18 to 24 months.

“We have a lot of the conditions to make this project happen.”