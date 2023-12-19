FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Those who live in the 559 area code are soon to be getting an additional area code.

The California Public Utilities Commission is providing more numbers for the 559 area code as they have acted to ensure that telephone numbers continue to be available to meet the demand in the geographic region served by the 559 area code by providing a second area code. This is called an overlay, which will provide additional numbering resources while minimizing customer inconvenience.

The area code of 559 is projected to run out of available prefixes (the first three numbers after the area code in a telephone number) by September 2025.

The 559 area code covers central California in the San Joaquin Valley, including all or portions of Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Tulare, and Kings counties. It serves cities and communities including, but not limited to Clovis, Coalinga, Fresno, Madera, Porterville, Reedley, Selma, and Visalia, as well as unincorporated areas, according to the California Public Utilities Commission.

The new overlay area code of 357 will be available for new telephone number assignments in the same region as the 559 area code upon availability prefixed in the existing 559 area code.

Customers will continue to dial the three-digit area code for all calls to and from telephone numbers with the 559 and 357 area codes. Existing 559 and 357 customers will retain their area code and specific telephone number(s) according to The California Public Utilities Commission.

Below are some tips to help prepare for the area code overlay:

Contact security or alarm vendors to update dial-up numbers to avoid a break in security routines and contacts.

Reprogram equipment or features, e.g., automatic dial, speed-dial, call forwarding modems for computer or Internet dial-up access. etc.

Update items like stationery, checks, etc. to include your area code and telephone number.

When asking for someone’s number, remember to ask for the area code too.

Remember that the previous area codes and the new area code will co-exist within the same geographic region.

