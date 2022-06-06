FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park will be holding a celebratory Juneteenth this weekend.

The event will kick off on Saturday, June 11th from 10:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m. at the historic state park in Earlimart.

Amtrak San Joaquins has announced that it will be scheduling a special stop at the park during the event for multiple trains.

Tickets for the special stop at Allensworth State Historic Park will be bookable at a 50% discount rate.

The southbound trains that will be running for the event include trains 702, 710, 712, and 714.

Northbound trains include trains 713, 715, 717, and 719.

When purchasing train tickets, a 50% discount will automatically be applied to the ticket purchase and on up to five companion tickets.

Visitors attending the Juneteenth Festival will be able to take Amtrak San Joaquins trains to the Allensworth station.

Tickets can be booked online on Amtrak San Joaquins’ website.