FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After a tentative agreement between the freight railroad carriers and all of their respective employee unions, Amtrak San Joaquins is able to avert total service suspension.

According to the San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority (SJPPA), Amtrak San Joaquins will resume operating its full service on Friday.

Suspension of certain trains and buses happened on Thursday in order to ensure that passengers and equipment did not run the risk of being caught in the middle of a corridor if an agreement was not reached.

However, with an assurance that a work stoppage has been averted, the SJJPA is confident that there will be no lapse in personnel, including freight dispatchers and other service people that work to keep the host railroads operational and safe.

The executive director for the SJJPA commented on the news.

“Our agency is extremely pleased to hear the news that a tentative agreement has been reached between freight railroad carriers and all of their respective employee unions. As we promised to restore service as quickly as possible, we are happy to report that we are able to restore nearly all of the planned suspended service for today which will be welcome news to our loyal passengers. We greatly appreciate the patience and flexibility of our passengers and partners. We stay committed to keeping you informed as the national collective bargaining process moves forward.” – Stacey Mortensen SJJPA Executive Director

The SJJPA also said they would continue monitoring the situation and informing passengers and the community.