FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Amtrak San Joaquins, the rail service that runs between the Bay Area and Bakersfield – including Fresno – is launching a new fare pilot program.

Amtrak says the new prices are available for customers booking early and for those who travel on off-peak trains. The program runs from November 1, 2023, and concludes June 30, 2024.

“Passenger feedback and data-driven insights are pivotal in shaping our services so that we are serving our passengers in the best way possible,” said David Lipari, Deputy Director of Passenger Experience and Communications. “Recent findings from Amtrak underscore the potential to refine our pricing approach for train trips, ensuring that we not only meet but exceed the expectations of our riders. This new system specifically achieves this goal by building in savings for travelers that book early or travel on off-peak trains.”

Amtrak San Joaquins currently operates under a Reserved System, where tickets must be purchased before the train’s departure. Passengers who opt for both the Thruway Bus and train service are charged a combined fare.

The San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority (SJJPA) in alignment with Amtrak initiated a pilot program to assess its potential positive impact on the service. To provide economic relief for riders and drive incremental ridership and revenue, the San Joaquins will continue to offer many of the Every Day and seasonal discounts.

According to Amtrak, the Fare Pilot will provide travelers with new flexible and affordable options allowing time for potential passengers to familiarize themselves with the revamped system. The aim of the pilot is to better meet Amtrak San Joaquins’ customer needs.