FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Amtrak San Joaquins service is making adjustments to its schedule in an effort to help stop the spread of the coronavirus and manage a drop in riders.

According to the operator, the San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority, ridership is down almost 70%. In an effort to contain costs and continue to operate essential transportation services, the decision was made to close the lobbies at Amtrak stations in Hanford, Fresno, Merced, Modesto, and Martinez.

Stations in Bakersfield, Stockton, Sacramento, Emeryville, and Oakland will operate with a reduced staff.

Trains 701, 702, 703, 704, 714, and 717 will be suspended, eliminating all direct train service to Lodi and Sacramento. The two stations will continue to be served by Thruway Busses.

Officials add that café car service onboard will also be suspended. Emergency snack packs and water will be distributed to riders free of charge and passengers are encouraged to prepare ahead of time bringing their own food and drinks.

