Amtrak could soon offer bus-only travel to LA area

Local News

by: Joseph Luiz

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Amtrak could soon have the ability to offer bus-only travel from Bakersfield to the Los Angeles area for the first time.

On Friday, the San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority in Stockton will consider allowing Amtrak to begin offering bus service on its routes to Santa Barbara and Victorville. While the Authority could later approve more routes to LA, the organization is looking to start with those ones. 

The decision comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill last year that ends a requirement that bus passengers have at least a partial rail trip as part of their ticket. Currently, people from Kern County who want to travel through Amtrak to the LA area have to take a train from Wasco, according to the Amtrak website. 

JPA staff said in a report that the Senate Bill 742 “will increase revenues for the state at virtually no additional cost, will provide improved access to priority and underserved communities and will reduce the number of greenhouse gases and air pollution emissions by diverting trips that would have previously been taken by an automobile.”

The Authority said the bill needs to be phased in over time, as it is too difficult to offer bus-only tickets on all routes at the same time. It will start with Route 10, Bakersfield-Oxnard-Santa Barbara, and Route 12, Bakersfield-Lancaster-Victorville. 

To travel to Santa Barbara on Route 10 would cost a maximum of $25 per person while a trip to Victorville would cost $22.50.

