American Red Cross launches online assistance center to help with loss and grief due to COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — The American Red Cross launched a Virtual Family Assistance Center which provides resources to those struggling with loss and grief due to coronavirus.

Red Cross volunteers have been providing a helping hand to families for years, and even though they can’t do that in person now, they are doing it virtually.

On their website they have set up a Virtual Family Assistance Center with a list of resources available to families.

Local volunteers connect with individuals or families over the phone to offer condolences, support, and additional resources.

“We have these amazing volunteers who are from mental health backgrounds and also spiritual care,” Executive director, Lori Wilson with the Central California Red Cross said.

Volunteers also provide support for virtual memorial services for families, as well as connecting them with local faith-based partners.

“It’s just to give some tools like that, so as you are going back to this world of uncertainty and things are reopening and you may feel anxiety around that because yes, you need it to work and yes, you need to pay bills but you still scared. This is a way for businesses and organizations to come together and say ‘okay how are we going to support each other as we are doing this’,” Wilson said.

Online classes will be available to companies and employees who may be planning to reopen.

