American Legion Post in Clovis celebrates 100th anniversary

CLOVIS, California (KSEE) – A hundred years ago, on March 3, 1921, the Clovis American Legion, Post 147 was established and named in honor of John “Cecil” Cox, the first Clovis resident killed in WWI.

“I think it’s appropriate that sometimes we take the moment to realize some of these pillars of our community that make such a big impact. The American Legion, Post 147 is one of those,” said Lorenzo Rios, the CEO of the Clovis Veterans Memorial District.

In 2020, the American Legion had more than 500 members and hopes to continue growing, but Post Commander Chris Hoffman says the organization isn’t just about its membership.

“It’s very important that our community knows that we are veterans and we’re not just serving one another, but we serve our community.”

The American Legion helps out at events such as the Clovis Rodeo and Freedom Fest. Hoffman says the desire to serve the community comes naturally to veterans.

“We decided we wanted to continue to serve, but we wanted to continue to serve as our mission statement says, our fellow veterans, their families and our community.”

Clovis leaders got emotional while coming to pay their respects.

“Each time I get to say a pledge to this flag, it moves me because it reminds me of what we stand for together as a nation…what people flock all over the world to freedom-loving people and the people who defend them,” said City of Clovis Councilmember Vong Mouanoutoua.

The first American Legion was founded in March of 1919, two years before the Clovis American Legion.