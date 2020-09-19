American flag raised at Shaver Lake for the first time since Creek Fire

SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (KGPE) — Within a couple of days of the Creek Fire approaching the community of Shaver Lake, firefighters removed the American flag from a pole in the center of town.

On Friday, that flag was returned.

“And today, two weeks later, almost to the day that the fire started, we returned the American flag to the flag pole that sits in the middle of the community,” a firefighter from Cal Fire said.

Officials said the return of the flag symbolized the strength – and resilience – of the community and that of the firefighters and first responders.

