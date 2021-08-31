Ambulance on its side after crash in Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A two-vehicle crash in Downtown Fresno on Tuesday left an ambulance on its side, according to Fresno Police.

The crash took place shortly after 11:00 a.m. in the area of Mono and H streets.

According to Fresno Police, the crash was between the ambulance and an SUV. Both were found by officers in the intersection. Three people were inside the ambulance at the time, which was responding to a call for service. One person was inside the SUV.

The four occupants of both vehicles were taken to the hospital. All are expected to make a full recovery.

The incident remains under investigation.

