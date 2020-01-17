Ambulance flipped over in Northeast Fresno, Police says

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities say an ambulance flipped over on Herndon and Maple Avenues. on Thursday night.

Lt. Dooley with the Fresno Police Department says an ambulance from the American Ambulance was driving westbound on Herndon Ave. while a vehicle driving eastbound collided into each other.

Lt. Dooley says the ambulance had three paramedics and a patient inside.

Authorities say the paramedics were transporting the patient to Kaiser Permanente.

The three paramedics were transported to Community Regional Medical Hospital for minor injuries and the patient was transferred to Kaiser, police say.

The person in the vehicle was also transported to CRMC for minor injuries.

Police say the intersections of Herndon and Maple Avenues. will be closed for about an hour.

No other details were available.

