FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Milk Advisory Board is looking for ambassadors to serve as the 2023 Dairy Princesses in districts across the state – including Fresno, Hanford and Tulare.

California Milk Advisory Board says these Dairy Princess ambassadors and alternates are selected during events at districts throughout the state, where they showcase speaking skills and knowledge of the dairy industry.

California Dairy Princesses serve as industry advocates in their home district and throughout the state, supporting the reputation of milk and dairy products through appearances at various events.

The 2023 contests kick off in April and will run through June.

The California Dairy Princess contest is supported by California dairy producers through the California Milk Advisory Board.

Click here for more information and application forms on the California Dairy Princess program.