Amazon van joyrider under arrest again following hospital escape, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – An alleged carjacking suspect is back in custody after he stole an Amazon van at gunpoint, stole another vehicle, and then escaped from a Fresno hospital following his arrest, according to Fresno Police.

Following his escape on Monday, officers say 29-year-old Jesse Tapia was located Wednesday evening at the Days Inn at Fresno’s Jensen Avenue and Highway 99.

The Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium (MAGEC) tracked Tapia down, and shortly after 9 p.m. were setting up near Tapia’s room to place him under arrest. While that was taking place, Tapia left the room himself and walked into the officers outside.

Tapia was taken into police custody without further incident.