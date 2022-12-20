FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Amazon operation leaders and employees from nearby fulfillment centers in Fresno, Visalia, and Turlock came together on Tuesday to surprise pediatric patients at Valley Children’s Hospital with gifts and the hospital with a donation.

The team from Amazon delivered gifts in the form of a stuffed puppy toy and an Amazon Fire Kids Tablet. Due to the pandemic, this is the first holiday season that the hospital has been able to host patient visits with Santa Claus in person.

“Amazon is committed to the communities where we work and live. Our teams who work at nearby operations in Fresno, Visalia, and Turlock came together to help lift spirits and deliver smiles to the families of Valley Children’s at a time when they need it the most.” -Chad Reeder, Operations Manager at Amazon Fulfillment Center in Fresno, CA

Along with the gifts for the kids, Amazon also presented Valley Children’s Healthcare with a check for $100,000 that will go towards the Claude and Betty Lou Laval Angel Fund which directly supports patients and families to meet their financial needs during their time at the hospital.

The fund is aimed to allow families to focus on supporting their children through the medical treatment process by easing some of the financial challenges that a family may incur like transportation expenses, temporary lodging or housing assistance, utilities, and other necessities.