FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis Culinary Center and Miguel’s Salsa are hosting a tamale-making class for anyone who does not know how to make them.

The event on Sunday, Dec. 18. is part of a planned monthly program at the Clovis Culinary Center. The center is a kitchen space and incubator for local food businesses. The tamale lesson is open to the public and costs $50 per person. Attendees can register online here.

All ingredients are included with the price of admission. Each participant will also make a dozen tamales to take home.

You can also try Miguel’s Salsa Pork Tamales Recipe yourself. The instructions are as follows:

Ingredients for the pork:

8lb pork shoulder butt

1 bay leaf

4 garlic cloves

1 onion

10 arbol chili

1 tbsp salt

6 Red Potatoes

Spanish Olives (Green Olives)

Ingredients for the sauce:

1 can Colorado Sauce

1 tbsp Salt

2 tbsp Oregano

1 tbsp Chile Powder

1 tbsp Garlic powder

1 tsp Cumin

2 tbsp white vinegar

¼ cup cornstarch slurry

Ingredients for the masa:

8 cups Tamale Masa

¾ cup Lard/Vegetable Shortening

1 tsp Salt

1 tsp Baking Soda

1 tbsp Baking Powder

7 cups Cold Water/Broth

2lb Hojas/Corn Husks

Directions:

Rinse pork. Place into a pressure cooker with bay leaf, garlic, quartered onion, chili, salt, and three cups of water, cook 15 min per pound. Allow for natural pressure release

Cool Pork for 30 minutes and remove fat from pork and place it into a large pot. Add ingredients for the sauce to a pot, over medium heat and bring to a boil for 20 minutes. Stir occasionally.

Peel and cube potatoes and boil potatoes for 12 minutes. Remove and drain and then add potatoes to the pork mixture.

Masa

In a large bowl mix dry ingredients: Masa, salt, baking soda, and baking powder. Add in lard and mix in until lard is completely mixed throughout the masa (lard will be pea size or smaller).

Pour in five cups of cold water and mix. Add in additional water slowly until the masa is creamy.

Tamale

Soak corn husks in water completely submerged for two hours or until they are flexible without ripping. Spread a thin layer of masa onto the large side of the hoja halfway up.

Place ⅓ cup pork mixture vertically down the center of your masa. Keep your hoja vertical and fold one side ¾ of the way over and seal in filling with masa. Finish by rolling and folding the smaller side over making a pocket and pinch both sides to seal.

Steam Tamales in a steamer or Instant Pot with two cups of water at the bottom place the steam grate and insert tamales vertically tightly together so they don’t fall and with the open side up.

Steam for 20 min in Instant Pot and 2 hours on low in a stovetop steamer.