Breaking News
Here’s everything we know about Sunday night’s ‘mass casualty’ shooting in Fresno

Alumni and community invited to Fresno State for homecoming week events

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Fresno State/University Communications)

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno State alumni of all ages and interests are welcomed back to campus for a full week of homecoming events that go from October 21 to the homecoming football game against Colorado State.

Events, including a big-name concert and dueling pianos, are happening on campus as the university celebrates its pride and tradition with the community and beyond.

For a full schedule of homecoming events and activities, including student events, visit http://bit.ly/FShomecoming2019. See the campus map at www.fresnostate.edu/map.

Homecoming Week Public Events

MONDAY, OCT. 21
Fired Up by the Fountain Homecoming Kickoff
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Lawn in front of Kennel Bookstore
Featuring Dutch Bros., games and activities

TUESDAY, OCT. 22
Outdoor Movie at Bulldog Stadium: “The Lion King”
7 p.m.
Bring blankets and enjoy a free movie screening on the stadium turf. (No chairs, animals or outside food or drink.)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 23
Homecoming Big Show: T-Pain, MAX and VIAA
7 p.m.
Save Mart Center

THURSDAY, OCT. 24
Volleyball vs. Utah State
6 p.m.
Save Mart Center

FRIDAY, OCT. 25
Equestrian vs. Oklahoma State
11 a.m.
Student Horse Center

Dueling Pianos in the Red Lot
6 – 10 p.m.
Red Lot (grass area east of Bulldog Stadium on Cedar and Barstow avenues)

Magician Nash Fung
9 p.m.
Satellite Student Union

Family Weekend
Activities Friday – Sunday

SATURDAY, OCT. 26
Volleyball vs. Boise State
1 p.m.
Save Mart Center

Alumni Tailgate
Noon
Lawn area north of North Gym

Homecoming Football Game vs. Colorado State
4:30 p.m.
Bulldog Stadium

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com