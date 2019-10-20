Alumni and community invited to Fresno State for homecoming week events

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno State alumni of all ages and interests are welcomed back to campus for a full week of homecoming events that go from October 21 to the homecoming football game against Colorado State.
Events, including a big-name concert and dueling pianos, are happening on campus as the university celebrates its pride and tradition with the community and beyond.
For a full schedule of homecoming events and activities, including student events, visit http://bit.ly/FShomecoming2019. See the campus map at www.fresnostate.edu/map.
Homecoming Week Public Events
MONDAY, OCT. 21
Fired Up by the Fountain Homecoming Kickoff
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Lawn in front of Kennel Bookstore
Featuring Dutch Bros., games and activities
TUESDAY, OCT. 22
Outdoor Movie at Bulldog Stadium: “The Lion King”
7 p.m.
Bring blankets and enjoy a free movie screening on the stadium turf. (No chairs, animals or outside food or drink.)
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 23
Homecoming Big Show: T-Pain, MAX and VIAA
7 p.m.
Save Mart Center
THURSDAY, OCT. 24
Volleyball vs. Utah State
6 p.m.
Save Mart Center
FRIDAY, OCT. 25
Equestrian vs. Oklahoma State
11 a.m.
Student Horse Center
Dueling Pianos in the Red Lot
6 – 10 p.m.
Red Lot (grass area east of Bulldog Stadium on Cedar and Barstow avenues)
Magician Nash Fung
9 p.m.
Satellite Student Union
Family Weekend
Activities Friday – Sunday
SATURDAY, OCT. 26
Volleyball vs. Boise State
1 p.m.
Save Mart Center
Alumni Tailgate
Noon
Lawn area north of North Gym
Homecoming Football Game vs. Colorado State
4:30 p.m.
Bulldog Stadium
