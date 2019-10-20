Alumni and community invited to Fresno State for homecoming week events

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno State alumni of all ages and interests are welcomed back to campus for a full week of homecoming events that go from October 21 to the homecoming football game against Colorado State.

Events, including a big-name concert and dueling pianos, are happening on campus as the university celebrates its pride and tradition with the community and beyond.

For a full schedule of homecoming events and activities, including student events, visit http://bit.ly/FShomecoming2019. See the campus map at www.fresnostate.edu/map.

Homecoming Week Public Events

MONDAY, OCT. 21

Fired Up by the Fountain Homecoming Kickoff

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Lawn in front of Kennel Bookstore

Featuring Dutch Bros., games and activities

TUESDAY, OCT. 22

Outdoor Movie at Bulldog Stadium: “The Lion King”

7 p.m.

Bring blankets and enjoy a free movie screening on the stadium turf. (No chairs, animals or outside food or drink.)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 23

Homecoming Big Show: T-Pain, MAX and VIAA

7 p.m.

Save Mart Center

THURSDAY, OCT. 24

Volleyball vs. Utah State

6 p.m.

Save Mart Center

FRIDAY, OCT. 25

Equestrian vs. Oklahoma State

11 a.m.

Student Horse Center

Dueling Pianos in the Red Lot

6 – 10 p.m.

Red Lot (grass area east of Bulldog Stadium on Cedar and Barstow avenues)

Magician Nash Fung

9 p.m.

Satellite Student Union

Family Weekend

Activities Friday – Sunday

SATURDAY, OCT. 26

Volleyball vs. Boise State

1 p.m.

Save Mart Center

Alumni Tailgate

Noon

Lawn area north of North Gym

Homecoming Football Game vs. Colorado State

4:30 p.m.

Bulldog Stadium

