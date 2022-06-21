FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Eleven people are displaced after a fire spread through apartments in west Fresno, according to officials with the Fresno Fire Department.

Crews responded to a fire around 2:32 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of Shields and Valentine avenues.

Officials say over 40 personnel were used to combat the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown by investigators, but they believe the fire started outside of the building and then spread into four apartment units.

Four pets were displaced by the fire, according to officials. The victims are being assisted by Red Cross, according to officials.