Almost 1k Central Unified students sport new winter coats from donations

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Just in time for winter, kids in Central Unified School District are sporting new winter coats.

About 1,000 coats were donated to students across the district.

Central Unified says more than 70 percent of their students are faced with food insecurities and often cannot afford winter clothes and jackets.

They also say the lack of basic necessities can negatively impact student learning.

The coats were made possible by donations from Granville Homes and Pacific Farm Management.

“It feels good, you know, said Ahmed Alamari,” of Pacific Farm Management. “Writing the check is one thing, actually coming out here and seeing everything is really what it’s worth. (It) puts the exclamation point on it.”

