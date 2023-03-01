FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With temperatures dipping below freezing Wednesday night, farmers are trying to stay ahead of the freeze and protect the almond blooms.

“There’s not a whole lot we can do, we can turn on some water for a little while and try to keep the temp much below that, we can withstand 32 okay for not too long a period,” said farmer Joe Del Bosque.

Del bosque says they haven’t seen any damage to the almond bloom so far but he’s worried heading into the overnight hours.

“The almonds are in bloom, they’re in full bloom right now, and we are concerned about the low temps… it got down to about 32 degrees last night so were very wary of any damage to our almond flowers,” said Del Bosque.

Ryan Jacobson with the Fresno County Farm Bureau walked us through his almond blooms. He said while the blooms can withstand temps down to 32 degrees, anything below that could damage some of the harvests.

“Blossoms are the most susceptible right after the blossom has been pollinated… if the blossom is still closed it has more protection, if it’s open it’s a little more susceptible… that nut will freeze if it gets below 32 degrees and you’ll lose that piece of fruit or in this case the nut,” said Jacobsen.

Jacobsen says the wind has also been an issue causing the petals to fall too quickly and said the bees haven’t been able to get out and pollinate since mid-February.

“It’s been like a big refrigerator box since then, its been pretty cold, there was a couple days where the bees flew very good but since then there’s not been a whole lot of bee flight,” said Jacobsen.

Jacobsen says they won’t know what this year’s crop will look like until the blooms go through the natural shedding process in May.

“There does look like there’s going to be less nuts of these trees, then we’ve seen at least last year just because of the weather we’ve seen so far,” said Jacobsen.