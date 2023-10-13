FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The annual Rededication event at Allensworth State Historic Park is taking place on Saturday, to commemorate the memory and vision of the Allensworth founding pioneers.

The Rededication event will happen from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 4011 Grant Drive in Earlimart.

The event will have tours of the historic buildings, square dancing, arts and crafts, and food vendors.

On the Visit Fresno County website, it says that Amtrak San Joaquins will be running a dedicated train service for the event with a 50% discount on tickets.

For more information on the event, go to Visit Fresno County’s website.