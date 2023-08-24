FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Allegiant Airlines announced Thursday morning that their system update is complete and the three-hour arrival to Fresno Yosemite International Airport is no longer suggested.

The airline announced on Tuesday it would be doing a system update that could cause delays and recommended travelers to arrive at the airport three hours before their departures.

If you are able to check in and generate a boarding pass you do not need to change any of your normal airport arrival process.

If you are still not able to check-in and/or access your boarding pass for your flight, airline officials say to please go to the Allegiant counter (prior to security) where team members will be able to assist.

For those needing assistance at the Allegiant counter, the airline says they are still anticipating longer than usual lines and advises to arrive at the airport two to three hours prior to the scheduled departure time.