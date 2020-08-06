Alleged triple-bank-robber wanted by deputies after failing to show in court, Sheriff’s Office says

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man charged with robbing the same bank in Easton three times is wanted by deputies after bailing out of jail and failing to show up to court, according to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Ignacio Lopez, 36, was arrested on July 21 following a trio of robberies at the WestAmerica Bank. His bail was set at $505,000.

Ignacio Lopez, 36 (image courtesy of Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

According to an announcement made by the Sheriff’s Office Wednesday, Lopez was released from custody on July 28 after posting a bond of $50,000. He later failed to show up for his court hearing.

Anyone with information on Lopez’s whereabouts is asked to contact Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-3111.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know