OROSI, Calif. (KSEE / KGPE) – A reported gang member is behind bars, suspected of attempted murder, after deputies found him in his car Saturday, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies say they were able to track down 21-year-old Andres Castillo, who they believe shot a person several times Friday night at a gas station in Orosi.

Image courtesy Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

The victim was hospitalized with non-life threatening wounds.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information in this case to call (559) 733-6218, email anonymously to tcso@tipnow.com, or send a text or voicemail to (559) 725-4194.