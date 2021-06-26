Alleged gang fight leads to multiple arrests in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – An alleged gang fight took place on Friday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Just before 11:00 p.m. the Fresno Police Department received a 9-1-1 call about a physical disturbance at Shaw and Brawley avenues.

According to police, individuals from a party bus got into a fight with individuals from another vehicle.

Lieutenant Paul Cervantes from the Fresno Police Department says officers arrived within minutes to the area and were able to contact, locate and detain multiple subjects involved in the fight.

While investigating the scene, officials say officers were able to remove three subjects related to the incident from a vehicle in the parking lot.

Cervantes says the three subjects removed were tentatively identified as gang members.

Cervantes also says while inspecting the vehicle two firearms were located, one he identified as a semi-automatic handgun.

“It was only by the grace of God tonight that we did not have some type of violent criminal activity that could have occurred or ended up tragically with somebody becoming injured, other than a physical altercation,” Cervantes says.

Multiple subjects from the party bus were also believed to be gang affiliated, Cervantes says.

Police say they believe the fight occurred due to both parties possible gang affiliation.

Multiple arrests were made and alcohol was a factor involved in the disturbance, according to the Fresno Police Department.