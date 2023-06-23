MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who allegedly killed a father and son on Father’s Day last weekend in Madera was back in court Friday morning and was seen with a cast on his arm.

Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue announced on Monday, June 19, that 51-year-old Francisco Trejo Ramirez was caught late Sunday evening, trying to cross the border into Mexico.

Deputies say they believe he is the man responsible for the deaths of 33-year-old Jesus Jr. and 60-year-old Jesus Sr.

Now in custody in Madera County, Trejo was given a court-appointed attorney, who entered a plea on his behalf, of not guilty for all charges.

Craig Collins, Trejo’s public defender, says he is not sure what happened to Trejo’s arm, but confirmed that it was broken and believes it happened during a previous prior assault.

Ramirez could face life in prison without the possibility of parole, as the Madera County District Attorney raised the possibility of pursuing the death penalty.

Officials say they are obligated to do a comprehensive analysis and check out the mental health background of Ramirez before he could be sentenced to the death penalty.

Even though Ramirez pleaded not guilty, the judge gave him no opportunity to bail out under the current circumstances.

“This is a devastating circumstance, one woman lost her husband and her son, a man lost his brother and his father, all on Father’s Day, so they are dealing with a tremendous amount and they seem to be holding up relatively well. It’s not an easy path for them,” says Madera County District Attorney Sally Moreno, when asked about the status of the family of the slain father and son.

Officials say the next court hearing in this case is set for early August.