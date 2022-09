MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers arrested an alleged DUI driver after the driver was observed by police swerving on the roadway in Madera Tuesday morning, according to Madera Police officers.

Officers say they were patrolling the area of Cleveland Avenue and Raymond Road when they spotted the vehicle. The driver was stopped before he caused any serious damage, police say.

Bulmaro Santos-Garcia was arrested for DUI, according to police.