VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Transdev bus workers represented by Teamsters Local 517 are on strike as they demand a living wage and fair contract.

Teamsters Local 517 represents 1,800 workers in Tulare, Kings, Kern, Fresno, and Madera

counties that provide vital transportation services to the public.

Local 517 officials say they have been in negotiations with Transdev for one month and workers have already voted down two of the company’s offers.

“Transdev has failed to bargain a fair economic package in good faith,” said Greg Landers,

Local 517 Secretary-Treasurer. “These workers provide safe and timely transportation

services, and they deserve a strong union contract. Local 517 is committed to getting the best

possible agreement, and we’ll be on the picket line until Transdev offers us a fair deal.”

Workers say they are asking for a living wage and feel they are being sold short for the work they provide to the public transit system.

“All we are asking for is a living wage,” said James Balducci, a Transdev bus driver.

“Transdev’s refusal to negotiate an economic package for us is a slap in the face. We are the

backbone of the public transit system in our community. We deserve compensation that

reflects the important nature of our work.”

Officials say this is the third time Transdev has made Teamsters strike in California in less than three months.