FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Despite warnings and being as careful as possible with fireworks there still comes the risk of getting hurt.

The staff at Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno say during the 4th of July, burns are the most common injuries they see.

“The 4th of July is a time for celebration, time for being with family, and friends and enjoying our freedom, and all too often we see injuries when people take part in festivities, especially when you start mixing alcohol or drugs and fireworks or explosives,” says Rene Ramirez, an emergency medicine physician at Community Regional Medical Center.

Ramirez added that a lot of the injuries they tend to see happen as a result of people not using safe fireworks or illegal fireworks – or inappropriately using fireworks and not setting up proper safety precautions.

“Our emergency department, just like the rest of the U.S., is pretty used to seeing firework-related injuries around the 4th of July. You know, it’s not just on the 4th of July when we tend to see firework-related injury, it can happen the couple weeks before, a few after, and throughout the year when people are using fireworks,” says Ramirez.

Ramirez added that the majority of firework-related injuries tend to be burn types of injuries.

“Keep in mind, these fireworks are burning at an extremely high temperature. A pot of boiling water boils at about 212 degrees Fahrenheit and sparklers, for example, can burn anywhere from 1,800 to 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit, so that’s a huge difference,” says Ramirez.

Whether it’s a sparkler or a flame or sparkle that lands on your skin, that’s going to cause burn or injury depending on where that happens, the face, the eyes, the ears, your skin, Ramirez says it can cause injuries including death or permanent vision loss.

“Last year, the U.S. product safety commission put out a report and there were over 10,000 people that went to the emergency department last year for firework-related injury, and 11 of those people died. And the year before that, 15 people died, and there were over 15,000 injuries so it’s a real thing that we have to deal with,” says Ramirez.

New data from the consumer product safety commission found that sparklers were associated with an estimated 600 emergency department-treated injuries last year.

Thankfully, fireworks can be safely enjoyed and injuries are largely preventable by enacting some safety measures.

“One of the safety measures is not allowing children to play, handle, or light fireworks. Just like fireworks stands are not allowed to sell to anyone under 18 years old, that’s a safety precaution in itself. Having proper eye protection, having your skin protected, having a proper safety perimeter, it’s kind of going to maximize the distance from those flames and those fireworks to help minimize any chance of injury,” says Ramirez.

Ramirez added that nobody should be operating any type of fireworks or driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Other safety measures include having water nearby, whether that’s in a bucket or a water hose in the event there is a small fire or fireworks need to be put out.

Ramirez says people also should not be lighting more than one firework at a time to help minimize distraction and the chance of a shower from fireworks.

Another safety measure often looked over is smoke inhalation.

“Smoke is always bad for you. Whether it be smoking cigarettes or marijuana, or smoking fireworks, there are a lot of toxic chemicals that go into these so you want to minimize any type of smoke exposure in general,” says Ramirez.