MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with Merced County announced Tuesday that all evacuation warnings related to flooding have been lifted for the county.

Despite the announcement, officials urge the community to be cautious because there are still various road closures and due to the ground saturation caused by the heavy rain, dense fog will be present on the roads for the coming days.

Road crews will be quickly repairing potholes that were opened up by the storm, but officials warn that many of these will be difficult to see and fix during the foggy conditions.

The Merced County Emergency Operation Center (EOC) remains activated and will now be shifting to recovery mode as the storm system moves out of the area. EOC is working with Cal OES (California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services), FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency), and other local agencies as they work to provide assistance.

Additionally, FEMA officials warn residents that if a FEMA representative visits them at their home or business to survey the storm/flooding impacts, people should be aware that they carry official identification.

Residents are encouraged to ask any FEMA representative for their official badge, which shows the representative’s name, photo, and possibly an ID number – like the sample below:

FEMA ID Sample

Most importantly they want to remind the public that FEMA representatives conducting inspections will never ask for money.