MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office announced all roads have opened with the exception of Jerseydale Road, which will be open to residents only.

County officials encourage all residents to drive with extreme caution on all roads. Always watch for falling trees, emergency vehicles, powerlines that are down, and work crews in the area.

Also, they warn residents not to attempt to enter closed areas as hazards remain.

Residents are instructed to call 911 only for life safety emergencies. For foot, heat, water, or transportation issues they should call (209) 259-1332.

To see all the affected areas click here. To check on Mariposa County Road Conditions visit: County Road Conditions | Mariposa County, CA – Official Website